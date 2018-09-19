The enduring bond between Mariska Hargitay and Ice-T was on full display when the Law & Order: SVU stars stopped by Late Night with Seth Meyers.

Hargitay and Ice are both back for SVU season 20, which ties the show for the longest-running live action scripted series on American TV with mothership Law & Order and Gunsmoke, and celebrating their two decades of working together, as they rightfully should.

"People through the word family around, but after 20 years its true, it's the real deal," Hargitay said about working with Ice.

The TV police officers didn't know each other before working on the NBC drama, but they used to live in the same area of Los Angeles. "We could see each other's house from where we lived in Los Angeles, but we didn't know each other," Ice said. "It was just odd, it was weird, and now here we are together."