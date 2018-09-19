Sometimes, there are stars even James Corden can't impress.

Such was the case Tuesday night when Crazy Rich Asians stars Henry Golding and his movie mom Michelle Yeoh paid a visit to the Late Late Show set. However, the late-night host ran into a bit of a problem when Yeoh would not allow Golding to be one of the show's guests—much like when she disapproved of his character marrying his movie girlfriend, played by Constance Wu.

"She says the only way that I can get on the show is if you win her approval," Golding told Corden.

"I love moms. Moms love me," the host assured the star with confidence. "Leave it to me. I've got this."

However, he did not have it. After gifting Yeoh an autographed DVD of Peter Rabbit, she chucked it into the garbage in front of him, proving this certainly was not going to be an easy feat.