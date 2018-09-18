Kate Hudson and Danny Fujikawa Prepare for Their Baby Girl's Arrival

Kate Hudson and Danny Fujikawa are counting down the days until their baby girl makes her grand entrance into the world.

The mom and dad prepared for the little one's arrival on Wednesday afternoon by testing out all the gadgets and gizmos they stocked up on ahead of the birth. In one photo from the actress' Instagram Story, Danny models a baby bjorn and white hat.

Since announcing they were expecting their first child together in April, the pair has been feverishly decorating their home and, of course, the nursery. The actress shared a photo of a bare bones room in June, just as workers began demolishing the Hudson and Fujikawa's home. "So...I've just begun a big renovation on my home and seeing as I love nothing more than a good home reno show on tv, I thought I would share mine with you and let you in on some of my choices," she wrote. "This has been a long time coming for me and now that I'm in ‘nesting' mode it couldn't come at a more perfect time."

She later shared a sneak peek of her ambitious plans for her bathroom, as well as other items of inspiration.