"Both Mark and I are pretty shocked that all we left with was a significant other! We are extremely competitive people so not performing better in the game of Big Brother and winning that $500,000 was challenging to accept but finding the love of my life is priceless," Elena Davies shared with E! News exclusively. "I wasn't even willing to consider dating before Big Brother. My mom and I always joked that I'd have to be tied to someone for them to even have a chance with me…Trapped in the Big Brother house is close enough to that."

For some, it's all part of their strategy to stay in the game for as long as possible. For others, they can't help but develop real, long-lasting feelings for a cast member. Whatever the case may be, it usually happens when they least expect it.

Loyal Big Brother fans have witnessed their fair share of blindsides and betrayals as well as alliances and agreements on the summer series. But in many seasons, two strangers can't help but become more than friends in the house.

Until then, we're taking a look back on many memorable couples and showmances formed in the Big Brother house in our gallery below .

During tonight's season finale of Big Brother, fans are hoping to get some answers into this season's showmances. Whether it's Swaggy C and Bayleigh Amethyst or Tyler Crispen and Angela Rumans , viewers are looking forward to some major updates.

"It's a closed off environment with minimal outside distractions where two people can tell whether or not the other person is a piece of s--t, or someone they really love," he explained to E! News. "A maximum vetting process."

For Cody Nickson , he immediately knew that there was something special between him and Jessica Graf . In fact, he has a theory as to why so many strong couples are formed inside the Big Brother house.

CBS Tyler Crispen & Angela Rummans Season: 20 Status Today: They were one of the longest running alliances of the season and tried their best to keep fans guessing on their relationship status. We expect some clarity on finale night as to where their future holds outside of the house.

CBS Swaggy C & Bayleigh Amethyst Season: 20 Status Today: While they were both evicted and unable to make jury together, the chemistry and romance between this pair in the initial weeks of competition was undeniable. In fact, Swaggy C went to visit Bayleigh's parents during filming and continues to post about her on Instagram. Perhaps the show's finale will provide viewers the answers they've been waiting for.

Instagram Winston Hines & Rachel Swindler Season: 20 Status Today: Despite some cute pictures on Instagram and hope from fans, it appears these two are just friends...for now. "I think the absolute world of Rachel, but I do think she's holding out for her true love of the house. Not sure if JC knows or not..." Winston joked with E! News. Rachel added, "As of right now, we're not anything official but you never know what could happen in the future. I think Winston is an amazing catch and easy on the eyes. He's got a heart of gold and any lady would be lucky to have him. He's in a bromance with Brett. It's hard to break that bond." LOL!

GP/Star Max/GC Images Mark Jansen & Elena Davies Season: 19 Status Today: Talk about a true success story! Mark recently moved to Texas to live with Elena. While Mark remains focused on his fitness business, Elena is preparing to launch a brand-new podcast. As for the perfect date, game night never disappoints. "We both love game night! They're not always seamless, though, as I've been known to throw the 'Sorry' board and cry in the middle of 'Phase 10'…Like I said, I'm very competitive!" Elena joked to E! News. "Jess and Cody from our season live very close to us, too, so we get together with them often for dinner and a movie or game night, as well!"

GP/Star Max/GC Images Jessica Graf & Cody Nickson Season: 19 Status Today: They're headed to the altar and expecting their first child! The Big Brother and Amazing Race power couple are expected to tie the knot in Southern California later this fall. The pair are also rooting for other couples to succeed in the romance department. "Jess likes the Tyler and Angela thing," Cody shared with E! News. "I'm a Mark and Elena fan...hoping they pull out an engagement and marriage."

Sonja Flemming/CBS via Getty Images Raven Walton & Matthew Clines Season: 19 Status Today: While their relationship status is a bit unclear, E! News has learned the pair remain great friends. And as Raven experienced a few health struggles, Matt was happy to keep fans updated on social media.

Instagram Nicole Franzel & Victor Arroyo Season: 18 Status Today: This pair started dated when they were both in New York City celebrating the premiere of Big Brother season 19. They've been together ever since and continue documenting their love story on social media. In a surprise announcement, the pair returned to the Big Brother house this season where Victor got down on one knee and proposed. She said yes!

Twitter Corey Brooks & Nicole Franzel Season: 18 Status Today: While they had a solid showmance throughout the season, this pair split soon after the finale. In fact, Nicole went on to find love with another contestant just in time for the new season. We see you Victor Arroyo.

CBS Paulie Calafiore & Zakiyah Everette Season: 18 Status Today: The couple announced their breakup during the Super Bowl. "It was like, ‘OK, this is a good time to do it, because nobody will be paying attention to it, but nobody can ever say that we didn't say it. Let's just get this video out and then we'll delete it right after,' and he was like, ‘Good idea,'" Zakiyah previously shared with the Charlotte Observer. "We experienced what it could have been like in a relationship—a romantic relationship—and we both figured out we are good friends." Paulie has since been linked to Bachelor Nation's Danielle Maltby and The Challenge's Cara Marie.

Instagram Natalie Negrotti & James Huling Season: 18 Status Today: Not together and never getting back together! This couple provided one of Big Brother's ugliest splits off camera with threats of legal action and cryptic social media posts.

Instagram Austin Matelson & Liz Nolan Season: 17 Status Today: Not together! "I'd like to start by saying thank you for following Austin and I on our crazy/incredible/special journey & as we navigated life outside the Big Brother house," Liz shared on Twitter back in February 2016. "Unfortunately, yes, Austin and I ended the relationship. I have nothing but the utmost respect and love for him, and just as our #liztin romance began in the BB house—we started out as friends and I hope we can remain the same."

Instagram Clay Honeycutt & Shelli Poole Season: 17 Status Today: This pair broke up a few weeks after the show ended. "I adore this guy. We shared a great relationship on Big Brother, but 'real life' is much different than 'BB life,'" Shelli wrote on Instagram. "There was no drama or hard feelings, we simply moved on as dear friends. We are both happy and thank y'all for your incredible sweetness and love!"

Instagram Hayden Voss & Nicole Franzel Season: 16 Status Today: After dating for about a year and a half after the season ended, the couple suddenly split. Nicole would later reveal that one trouble spot in their relationship was the fact that Hayden didn't want to get married and have children.

Instagram Amanda Zuckerman & McCrae Olsen Season: 15 Status Today: They're over! "After a lot of thought and discussion, McCrae and I have decided that it's in both of our best interest to continue our relationship as friends," Amanda shared on Twitter back in January 2014. "There is no ill will, he is a very important part of my life, and I will always love him, and what we shared. Thank you for respecting our decision."

Instagram Dominic Briones & Daniele Donato Season: 13 Status Today: The happy couple recently became parents when they welcomed their first child together this summer. "My little angel. Tennessee Autumn Briones. Born 8/20/1018... sharing her bday with her beautiful mom @its_danibri," Dominic shared on Instagram. "Welcome to the world little girl. Your dads always got your back."

Vincent Sandoval/Getty Images Rachel Reilly & Brendon Villegas Season: 12 Status Today: After getting married in 2012, Rachel and Brendon welcomed their first child in 2016. The couple remains Big Brother superfans and often document their family life on social media. Recently, the pair enjoyed an anniversary trip to Las Vegas.

Jerod Harris/Getty Images for WE tv Jeff Schroder & Jordan Lloy Season: 11 Status Today: Earlier this month, the couple welcomed their second child together. "Welcome to the world Layton Sarti Schroeder," Jeff shared on Instagram. "Lawson is gonna be the best Big Brother! #family."

CBS Drew Daniel & Diane Henry Season: 5 Status Today: In a Big Brother shocker, Drew voted Diane off the show at the last minute to win the $500,000 prize. They ultimately reconciled but aren't together romantically. "Well of course I will always think he sucks as a person to do that to me, but seriously we were all in that house for ourselves and no one else," Diane shared with Jokers Updates. "He did what he had to do to win the game, and I was stupid about not thinking. But we are very good friends and talk all the time."

CBS Mike "Boogie" Malin & Krista Segall Season: 2 Status Today: In a moment viewers didn't see coming, Mike decided to propose to his cast member in 2001. Krista, however, ultimately decided to break off the engagement a few months later when cameras went away.