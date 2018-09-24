by Stephanie Wenger | Mon., Sep. 24, 2018 8:00 AM
The 2018 E! People's Choice Awards are less than two months away and the final round of voting has just begun!
On Monday, E! released all the finalists for this year's PCAs following initial fan votes, which reduced each category from 12 to five nominees. Did your favorite make the list this time around?
Before you figure out what your final round voting strategy will be—we know it's really important—take a look at the People's Choice Awards by the numbers video above to get all the details about this year's show.
For example, the 2018 PCAs will feature 43 total categories, which is a lot. That breaks down to awards in 16 television categories, 10 movie categories, nine music categories and eight pop culture categories.
Donald Glover, Selena Gomez and Beyoncé are the only three stars that have nominations in multiple genres at the 2018 PCAs. Plus, John Krasinski and Emily Blunt prove that they are the ultimate power couple with four nominations for their film, A Quiet Place.
Ellen DeGeneres continues her reign as a People's Choice Awards favorite this year as well. She already has 20 awards to her name and could win three more at this year's ceremony including Competition Show of 2018, Daytime Talk Show of 2018 and Social Celebrity of 2018.
This is the first time E! is airing the People's Choice Awards so you can expect 13 new categories for awards including Revival Show of 2018, Style Star of 2018 and Game Changer of 2018. We know there are lots of decisions to be made before you cast your votes, but you are ready for the challenge we can feel it!
In case you haven't already marked your calendars, which you totally should have, we have an easy way for you to remember when the PCAs are airing this year: 11-11 AKA Nov. 11, 2018.
So now that you know all the details about the 2018 PCAs, it is time to get voting for all your favorite stars, music, television shows, movies and pop culture icons.
Watch E!'s People's Choice Awards Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018 at 9 p.m., only on E!
