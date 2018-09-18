Rob Delaney Pens Emotional Essay on Son's Fatal Cancer Battle

Rob Delaney is offering a heart-wrenching glimpse into life as the parent of a sick child.

Eights months after his 2-year-old son Henry passed away following a battle with brain cancer, the actor published an excerpt from a book proposal he began writing following his diagnosis in 2016. When doctors said Henry had only months to live, Delaney pressed pause on the project to spend time with his baby boy, wife Leah and their two older sons.

Posted on Tuesday, Delaney, who lives in the U.K., said he wants to remind fellow mothers and fathers of very ill little ones that "someone understood and cared" about their struggle.

In the emotional essay, the 41-year-old Catastrophe star recalled several trips to the hospital and doctor's offices both before and after Henry underwent surgery to remove an ependymoma, a tumor that arises in the central nervous system. After initially linking Henry's frequent vomiting and weight loss to a urinary tract infection or gastrointestinal issue, another medical professional suggested his son get an MRI on his brain.