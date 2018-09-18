Whatcha smiling about, Meredith?

Dr. Grey (Ellen Pompeo) is looking quite happy to be heading into Grey's Anatomy's 15th season in brand new key art, which also gives us a new tagline: 15 seasons of feels. Accurate, no?

Meredith may very well be smiling about the fact that as we've now heard many times, season 15 is the season of love. Meredith herself was even seen getting some love from someone very unexpected (hello, Dr. DeLuca!) in the season trailer, though we have yet to decide if we think that's really happening or if someone's dreaming it. (And if someone's dreaming it, whose dream is it??)