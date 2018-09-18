Mid-Century Modern Décor to Spruce Up Your Small Space

by Taylor Stephan | Tue., Sep. 18, 2018 4:31 PM

Shopping: Mid Century Modern Decor

Stocksy

Can we just talk about how obsessed we are with mid-century modern décor?

If you're not familiar, let us help you get familiar. Can you think of any 1950s themed TV show or movie you love? There are tons and, if you can recall, the vibe is a very specific one. Think less farmhouse chic and more clean and simplistic. If you're a less-is-more type of homeowner or renter, we'd highly recommend it.

Shop the style and expect to see pops of color, textured fabrics, the incorporation of natural elements and visually pleasing lines and designs. And if you're crammed for space, the good thing about a mid-century find is that one piece speaks volumes.

So even if you can't deck the house with a full-blown interior redesign, a cool couch or rad coffee table update could make all the difference.

Shopping: Mid Century Modern Decor

Lounge Chair and Ottoman

BUY IT:  Joss & Main Canyon Vista Lounge Chair and Ottoman, $290

Shopping: Mid Century Modern Decor

Round Coffee Table

BUY IT:  Joss & Main Eaimor Coffee Table, $160

Shopping: Mid Century Modern Decor

Lounge Chair

BUY IT:  Joss & Main Alvarado Lounge Chair, $228 

Shopping: Mid Century Modern Decor

Console Table

BUY IT:  Joss & Main Yearby Console Table, $237

Shopping: Mid Century Modern Decor

End Table

BUY IT: Joss & Main Yvonne End Table, $127

Shopping: Mid Century Modern Decor

End Table With Storage

BUY IT:  Blakeney End Table With Storage, $143

Shopping: Mid Century Modern Decor

Slipper Chair

BUY IT:  Joss & Main Balderrama Slipper Chair, $127

Shopping: Mid Century Modern Decor

Ladder Bookcase

BUY IT:  Erin Ladder Bookcase, $267

Shopping: Mid Century Modern Decor

Arm Chair

BUY IT:  Joss & Main Frederick Arm Chair, $132 

Shopping: Mid Century Modern Decor

White Panel Storage Unit

BUY IT:  All Modern Sunset Sideboard, $274

Shopping: Mid Century Modern Decor

Marble Top Coffee Table

BUY IT:  Joss & Main Carpenter Coffee Table, $176 

Shopping: Mid Century Modern Decor

Arm Chair

BUY IT:  Joss & Main Carncome Armchair, $200

Shopping: Mid Century Modern Decor

Plush Sofa

BUY IT:  All Modern Ferrao Chesterfield Sofa, $690

Shopping: Mid Century Modern Decor

Velvet Side Chair

BUY IT:  Joss & Main Velvet Side Chair, $210

Shopping: Mid Century Modern Decor

Bar Stools

BUY IT:  Joss & Main Abigail 30" Bar Stool, $137

Shopping: Mid Century Modern Decor

Cube Bookcase

BUY IT:  All Modern Barbican Cube Unit Bookcase, $180

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

