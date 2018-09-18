"Portrait of a hungover woman who had cake for breakfast," she captioned the Instagram post.

Ahead of Monday's ceremony, Timberlake couldn't help but gush over Biel during the couple's interview with Giuliana Rancic on E!'s Live From the Red Carpet.

"I'm more geeked out than she is," Timberlake said, talking about Biel's commitment to the project. "I saw how much she put into it. I'm just so proud to be here and see this happen for her."

"It means everything to me to be nominated for the first time for this...it's an absolute, massive honor and a dream and just wonderful," Biel said. "I'm very, very excited."

The couple, who wed in 2012, will celebrate their sixth anniversary next month.