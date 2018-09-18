It was hard not to notice Tiffany Haddish on the 2018 Emmysred carpet. After all, she was twirling in a rainbow-colored dress.

Much like when she wore an authentic Eritrean dress to the 2018 Oscarsin honor of her late father, the comedian had all eyes on her as she confidently posed along the carpet in a multi-colored vibrant and airy chiffon gown custom-made by Prabal Gurung. As the first-time Emmy winner proudly showed off the design, the star exuded joy—and that was the point.

"It really all stems from Tiffany's personality," her stylist Law Roach told E! News exclusively of the inspiration for the dress. "She said that she wanted to do something that paid tribute to her Eritrean roots, so the colors are the colors of the Eritrean flag, but more so than that, we wanted to kind of have a dress that represented love and happiness—just parts of her personality and she's so grateful to be in the place she is now in her career, so we just wanted to do something f--king fun and not really care what anybody thought about it."

As the celebrity stylist noted, "What's more fun and what's a greater symbol of love than like a rainbow? That's really what the reference was—just happiness and joy."