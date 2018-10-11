Beyonce.com
Beyoncé is a fierce singer, talented dancer, and overall wonderful performer, but one thing we might love more about her than any of those things is her style.
Yes, it sounds outrageous to say that the 37-year-old singer's fashion sense is more impressive than her albums and live shows, but her wardrobe is pretty iconic, don't you think?
Just think about the "Lemonade" singer's wardrobe on her current On the Run II Tour. Every bodysuit and sleek and glittery costume she puts on is like a piece of art and we simply cannot handle all the fierceness.
This is why it's no surprise that Beyoncé has made it into the top five finalists for 2018 E! People's Choice Awards style category.
The Texas native will be facing off against Emma Watson, Blake Lively, Zendaya and Harry Styles for the Style Star of 2018 honor and we're pretty sure the other celebs in her category have their work cut out for them.
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Parkwood Entertainment
Whether it's performing at Coachella, or walking a red carpet, the former Destiny's Child singer always brings her fashion A-game.
In fact, we love her style so much that we have numerous galleries dedicated to it, because just one won't do Queen Bey justice!
Over the years, the iconic artist has slayed the style game while pregnant—her ensemble choices while pregnant with the twins was unreal—caused us all to turn around for a second look at each and every Met Gala she's attended, and managed to keep us glued to her website for outfit updates on the regular.
She might be known for her artistry, but her fashion sense is what makes us even more excited to watch Beyoncé work.
If you're a major fan of the singer's style then make sure to cast your vote for her ahead of the PCAs, which air this November on E!
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for TIDAL
Boss Wife
In Walter Mendez
ROBYN BECK/AFP/Getty Images
Red Queen
In Peter Dundas
Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic
Queen Goddess
In Peter Dundas
David X Prutting/BFA/REX/Shutterstock
Hats On
In Givenchy
Venturelli/FilmMagic
Latex Lady
In Givenchy
Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for TIDAL
Queen B
In Philipp Plein
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images
All Hail the Queen
In Givenchy
Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic
White Haute
In Stella McCartney
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for adidas
Fashion Week Ready
In Harbison
Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP
High Note
In Proenza Schouler
D Dipasupil/FilmMagic
Marsala Momma
In Haute Hippie number.
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images
Top Notch
In Topshop
Jason Merritt/Getty Images for MTV
Hey, Mrs. Carter
In Zuhair Murad
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images
Gimme Givenchy
In Givenchy
Dan Steinberg/Invision/AP
Sheer Couture
In Michael Costello
Ian Gavan/Getty Images
Sizzling Siren
In Vrettos Vrettakos
Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images
Mystic Mosaic
In Tom Ford
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images
Lady of the Hour
In Givenchy
Courtesy of Larry Busacca/Chime For Change/Getty Images for Gucci
Sasha Fiesty
In leopard mini dress
Dave Kotinsky/Getty Images
Dazzling Diva
In Elie Saab
Jason Merritt/Getty Images
Black and Blanc
In Osman
Kevin Mazur/WireImage
Calm Before the Storm
In a coral design
iam.beyonce.com
Lady Lioness
In Randi Rahm
Steve Granitz/WireImage
Orange Glow
In Lanvin
White Haute
In a white gown
Joe Schildhorn/BFAnyc/Sipa
Irreplaceable, Indeed
In Tory Burch
Jason Merritt/Getty Images
Killer Curves
In Stephane Rolland
Stephen Lovekin/Getty Images
Dream Girl
In Emilio Pucci
Watch E!'s People's Choice Awards Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018 at 9 p.m., only on E!