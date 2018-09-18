Emilia Clarke had a moment when Game of Thrones wrapped filming. Well, more than a moment. Clarke, along with costars Nathalie Emmanuel and Jacob Anderson, was on hand at the Emmys for the HBO fantasy series to take home the Outstanding Drama Series trophy. She said the week after wrapping was more than a strange feeling.

"It's bittersweet, we've all done a lot of crying. There's been a lot of crying on set," Clarke said, noting everybody had finished filming on the show.

"The week after we finished was a really weird week," Emmanuel said.

"Oh my god," Clarke added.

"I just felt kind of disjointed and a bit, like, ‘Ohhh,'" Emmanuel said.