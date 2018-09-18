Penélope Cruz left her mark on the world of American TV with The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story, the FX series from Ryan Murphy about the murder of fashion icon Gianni Versace at the hands of Andrew Cunanan, and if she has her way, that won't the last of the collaboration.

"We love Ryan. He creates such an amazing atmosphere, I would love to keep working with him," Cruz told E! News at the Fox and FX Emmys party.

In the series, Cruz played Donatella Versace. She was nominated for an Emmy for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Miniseries or TV Movie, but lost the award to Godless star Merritt Wever.