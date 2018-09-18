Bert and Ernie Are a Gay Couple, Says Sesame Street Writer

The streets are talking when it comes to Bert and Ernie's relationship.

Ever since Sesame Street started in 1969, fans of all ages have grown to love two of the original characters.

But in a new interview, Sesame Street writer Mark Saltzman confirmed the two are a gay couple.

"I remember one time that a column from The San Francisco Chronicle, a preschooler in the city turned to mom and asked 'are Bert & Ernie lovers?' And that, coming from a preschooler was fun. And that got passed around, and everyone had their chuckle and went back to it. And I always felt that without a huge agenda, when I was writing Bert & Ernie, they were," Mark shared with Queerty. "I didn't have any other way to contextualize them."

Mark explained that the duo is a reflection of his own same-sex relationship with film editor Arnold Glassman. He joked that he was Ernie while Arnold was Bert.