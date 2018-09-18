Technology is a life saver, especially when it comes to the 2018 fall TV season. This year, thanks to schedule shakeups, your favorite TV shows are pitted against your other favorite TV shows in a DVR battle. Which show do you watch live? Which show do you record? And in some cases, which show do sacrifice and watch on demand or streaming? We're here to help.

Tuesdays on broadcast are an epic battle of comedies, superheroes, reality shows and non-powered crime fighters.

Let's break it down.

8-9 p.m.

The Conners (ABC)

The Kids Are Alright (8:30, ABC)

The Gifted (Fox)

NCIS (CBS)

The Voice (NBC)

The Flash (CW)