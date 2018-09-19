Now that Paige has been forced to tap out, she's starting to feel left out.

In this clip from tonight's season eight premiere of Total Divas, the former wrestler starts to question her friendship with Nia Jax after Nia blows off plans to work on her moves in the ring ahead of WrestleMania in New Orleans.

"We should go do the cemetery shoot!" an excited Paige offers.

But with Nia's busy schedule it's seemed to have slipped her mind. "I totally forgot. I have access. I have to go," Nia insists.

"You keep promising me all this stuff and you didn't turn up for the swamp tour," Paige tells her friend. "My schedule obviously isn't as busy as yours."

Despite Paige's hurt feelings, Nia maintains that she's made an effort to spend her free time with her friend.