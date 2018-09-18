Susan Lucci, 71, Models Swimsuits in an Unretouched Photo Shoot

Talking about her diet and exercise routine, Lucci shares, "Once I started doing Pilates, I lost my taste for things like cheeseburgers and french fries. The Pro Chair is great because it allows you to do a full-body workout in just 20 minutes. You can do cardio on it too."

The actress, who will celebrate her 72nd birthday in December, adds, "I rarely eat dessert, never snack, and I don't eat a lot of bread and pasta. [And] I'll have one glass of champagne when we go out to dinner, but I don't drink at home."

Lucci stays connected with her fans through Instagram, sharing posts of herself doing her workout routines. Shortly after joining the social media platform in 2015, Lucci posted a photo of herself in a bikini, which went viral.