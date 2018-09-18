Grossman, who worked with Murphy on Popular and again in American Horror Story: Cult, said it was a trip seeing the actors return as their season three characters.

"Well, I mean, I loved Lily Rabe. She's just so brilliant and such an incredible actress and Gabourey—Gabby Sidibe, like Taissa, Frances, I mean, FRANCES! Are you kidding me? Are you kidding me? Just to see iconic characters in front of you reprising those roles. Obviously, Stevie Nicks is on a whole other level. I don't think I'm allowed to talk about it quite yet…but that was on another level because she's Stevie Nicks. Her voice means everything to me, as I know it does so many other people, and she also couldn't have been more fantastic and lovely and wonderful," Grossman said about seeing the AHS: Coven actors reprise their roles. "That was mind-blowing to me. Really, I'm just a huge fan girl. I freak out. I try to play it cool, but it's really exciting to be around people and also just knowing the fans of the show are going to love it. Just knowing in certain scenes where I'm like, ‘Oh my god! People are going to go bananas when they see this.' That's really fun."