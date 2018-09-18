Bristol Palin wants to show everyone that "life doesn't end" after a divorce.

The daughter of Sarah Palin appeared on Good Morning America on Tuesday and talked about everything from her famous mom, her three children, her recent divorce from Dakota Meyer and joining Teen Mom OG. In a preview clip from the upcoming season, Bristol declares that she might not want to "ever" get married again. But she backtracked a bit on her statement on GMA.

"Never ever?" GMA host George Stephanopoulos asked.

"No, I don't know," Bristol replied. "I don't know, I don't know."

When asked why she decided to join the MTV series, Bristol shared, "I've been a huge fan of the show forever and I've watched these girls' stories, and I just feel like, you know, God gave me a platform and I need to use it. And if there's anything I can relate in my life to someone else out there, then that's what I wanna do."