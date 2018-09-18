NBC
by Chris Harnick | Tue., Sep. 18, 2018 7:35 AM
NBC
Will & Grace & change. That's the theme of season two (or season 10, depending on how you look at it) of NBC's Will & Grace. In a new sneak peek, Debra Messing, Megan Mullally, Eric McCormack and Sean Hayes teased what's ahead, including guest stars David Schwimmer, Alec Baldwin and Matt Bomer.
The new season will see Grace enter politics, Jack planning his wedding (!), Will starts teaching and Karen, who is missing in the season premiere, get a divorce from the never-seen Stan.
"I think if there was a theme for last season it was, ‘the more things change, the more things stay the same," McCormack said. "But now, that we've done that, we need to switch it up."
"This season so far, for all four of us, there's change in the air," Mullally said.
The jokes come a mile a minute in the sneak peek above, it is Will & Grace after all.
Guest stars this year include Schwimmer, Baldwin, Bomer, Chelsea Handler, Minnie Driver and Adam Rippon.
"Just playing at the level of this cast, who are the top of their game, it was kind of like this great, wonderful gift," Schwimmer said.
Will & Grace returned to big ratings and good reviews last season, so much so that NBC ordered two additional seasons of the sitcom. Messing summed up why it works so well.
"I think that fact that people can turn on the TV and they can visit literally their friends from years gone by, it makes them feel like this is a safe space, I know I'm going to laugh, "Messing said.
Will & Grace returns Thursday, Oct. 4 on NBC.
(E! and NBC are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)
