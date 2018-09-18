Inside Colin Jost and Michael Che's Star-Studded Emmys After-Party

After hosting the 2018 Emmys, Colin Jost and Michael Che celebrated their big night with an after-party at the Hollywood Roosevelt Hotel in Los Angeles.

The Google-sponsored soirée was held on the hotel's exclusive penthouse level. Jost and his girlfriend Scarlett Johansson pulled up to the hotel around 9:15 p.m. While the actress arrived in the same gorgeous gown she wore on the red carpet, the Saturday Night Live writer had changed into a gold blazer, black dress shirt and blank pants to match the party's vibe. However, the Avengers star was ready to change up her look, too and soon switched into a silver dress with a rhinestone trim. The couple held hands as they made their way up to the event.

Just a few minutes after their arrival, Che showed up in a sharp tuxedo. Several celebrity guests pulled up shortly after. Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake were among the first to arrive. The Sinner star, who was up for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie, wore a canary yellow chiffon gown while Timberlake came in a dapper tux. It should come as no surprise that the two were invited to the party, especially considering Timberlake has hosted SNL several times throughout his career. However, they made only a quick appearance and left after less than an hour.