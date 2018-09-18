Captain Marvel Trailer Introduces Carol Danvers to the MCU

The wait is over!

Brie Larson appeared on Good Morning America Tuesday to debut the first trailer for Marvel Studios' highly anticipated movie Captain Marvel. The female-led film premieres March 8, 2019.

Larson plays Carol Danvers, a part-Kree, part-human Air Force pilot who made her comic book debut in 1968. Before the movie even begins, Carol has already left Earth to join Starforce—which directors Anna Boden and Ryan Fleck describe as the SEAL Team Six of Space—on the Kree planet of Hala. And yet, Carol can't seem to remember her past life. Other cast members include Gemma Chan as Minn-Erva, Clark Gregg as Phil Coulson, Djimon Hounsou as Korath, Samuel L. Jackson as Nick Fury, Jude Law as a Starforce Commander, Lashana Lynch as Maria "Photon" Rambeau, Ben Mendelsohn as Talos and Lee Pace as Ronan the Accuser.

Fans got their first look at the blockbuster in the Sept. 14 issue of Entertainment Weekly.

Speaking about the titular character's attributes, Larson said, "She can't help but be herself. She can be aggressive, and she can have a temper, and she can be a little invasive and in your face. She's also quick to jump to things, which makes her amazing in battle because she's the first one out there and doesn't always wait for orders. But the [not] waiting for orders is, to some, a character flaw." Boden agreed with the actress' description of Carol, telling the magazine, "This is not a superhero who's perfect or otherworldly or has some godlike connection. But what makes her special is just how human she is. She's funny, but doesn't always tell good jokes. And she can be headstrong and reckless and doesn't always make the perfect decisions for herself."

But at Carol's core, Boden said, she "has so much heart and so much humanity."