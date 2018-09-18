Inside the Private, Star-Studded 2018 Emmys After-Parties

Hulu's Emmy Party at Nomad Hotel Los Angeles



I Love You, America host Sarah Silverman took selfies with two of her girlfriends outside the venue's entrance. "Her friend laughed and told and her to put her chin down whole posing," a source reveals to E! News. "Sarah was joking about having double chins and everyone laughed."

Inside the party, Silverman was reunited with her family. "She was posing with her dad while sitting next to him and they shared a really cute moment together," the source says. "Sarah then stood up and took photos with her whole family." Elsewhere, The Handmaid's Tale star Elizabeth Moss popped in and took photos with castmates Max Minghella, Yvonne Strahovski and Samira Wiley, "then mingled while grabbing a drink," a source says. "Elisabeth and Max chatted for a bit—it sounded business-like—and then she left about 30 minutes afterwards."

Alexis Bledel and Vincent Kartheiser didn't stay long, either. Strahovski, who is pregnant, "looked like she was having fun with all of her co-stars, but she also looked tired," a source says. "She sat at her designated table for a bit and then ended up leaving with her husband."

King made the rounds, just before John Legend and Chrissy Teigen arrived. "The party was starting to die down," a source shares with E! News. "They definitely lifted the night back up."

The A-list couple cuddled on the couch, "and Chrissy was kissing John's cheek. It was adorable—a lot of PDA, but in a cute way! They were posing for photos and looked really happy." Teigen eventually started dancing and saying hello to people. "Chrissy was literally the life of the party," the source adds. "Chrissy was dancing to the hip-hop music that was playing and was super into it, rapping all the words. Chrissy was getting down with her wine glass in the air and had a huge smile on. She and John were having so much fun together. He was spinning her around, and they were dancing together in the middle of everyone. It was a scene, for sure!"

The couple even formed a dance circle when Beyoncé and Jay-Z's "APES--T" came on, wrangling The Handmaid's Tale star Madeleine Brewer and a Hulu executive. "John was recording the entire thing on his phone and was smiling huge. He looked proud that Chrissy was getting crazy on the dance floor," a source says. "Madeleine stayed on the dance floor and was dancing with anyone and everyone. The dance floor was getting more pumped and she wasn't holding back!" Meanwhile, the Runaways cast posed for pictures together on the hotel stairs.