How Jason Segel and Other Stars Went MIA From Hollywood

It is not often that stars are able to elude the public eye after starring in a major film or TV series, but some A-lister's manage to maintain the utmost privacy in the year's following their success.

Case in point, is none other than Jason Segel, who became a much sought after star in Hollywood because of his role in How I Met Your Mother. The CBS show premiered exactly 13-years-ago and quickly became a cult classic over the years.

And in the time since the show bid adieu to it's faithful viewers after nine seasons in 2014, Segel has mastered the ability to fly under the radar.

How the talented actor managed to escape the sometimes harsh spotlight is relatively simple. His strategy appears to include being selective with roles and living a relatively solitary life with his girlfriend on an orange grove in Ojai, Calif.