We here at E! News like to dream, and the 2018 Emmy Awards sure were dreamy.

The fashion was gorgeous, the drinks were flowing, and the celebs were mingling, making us all a little envious of the glitz, the glamour, and the friendships sure to be forming.

One thing we also saw as we scoured social media accounts and professional image sites was a whole lot of squandered nostalgia potential as celebs who formerly starred together on beloved TV shows didn't appear to take the time to publicly pose together, meaning they deprived us of the reunions we're literally always dreaming of.

Here we've compiled a list of all that squandered potential, all while letting those celebs know they've still got time at all those afterparties to make our dreams come true!