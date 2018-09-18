Kevin Mazur/Getty Images
If you love glamorous hair and makeup, you'll swoon over the Emmys 2018 red carpet.
With gowns fit for glowing brides and Hollywood royalty, celebrity hair and makeup artists had a large task at hand: To create awe-inducing looks that would enhance the star's designer wears. However, sought-after beauty pros like TK and TK did not disappoint with trend-setting beauty that is sure to inspire your fall look.
Just take Tracee Ellis Ross' pink-toned makeup, courtesy of Lisa Storey. To create a look worthy of her sensational Repossi gown, the makeup artist stepped away from eye makeup and used a product that may surprise you.