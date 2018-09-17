Do we detect a tinge of shade from one Kristin Davis?

The sentiment in the comments section of her latest Instagram post would certainly indicate that, as fans are accusing the Sex and the City actress of taking a dig at former co-star Kim Cattrall. As the 2018 Emmys continued, Kristin took to social media on Monday evening with a throwback photo from the 2004 ceremony where Sarah Jessica Parker and Cynthia Nixon took home two of SATC's 54 Emmy awards.

Noticeably absent from the sentimental snapshot was Cattrall, who has publicly distanced herself from the HBO series that made her a household name years ago.

"Super happy memories and wishing joy to everyone tonight," Davis reflected in the photo's caption. "We are all so incredibly lucky to get to do what we do!"

One commenter called Davis' social media post mean-spirited, writing it was "totally wrong" to exclude Cattrall from the photo and thus the show's legacy. "I'm starting to understand why Kim decided not to make more films with you ladies," another wrote.