9 Biggest Jaw-Droppers at the 2018 Emmys

TV's biggest night has had its work cut out for it for some time now, what with the Netflix, then the Hulu, then the Amazon Prime...and now the phones and the Snapchat, and the interactive Facebook shows...

In fact, 2018 marked the first year that Netflix edged HBO in nominations, 112 to 108, and—lest anyone forgot—this was the first Emmys ceremony since the #MeToo movement took hold in Hollywood, forever altering the entertainment-world landscape, and tricky topics aplenty potentially lay in wait for hosts Michael Che and Colin Jost. (Who ultimately did just fine, despite some concerns that they might be a little too snide for school. Hats off to Reparations Emmys and the acknowledgment that nothing has been solved.)

But as it turns out, there's still nothing quite like a deserving, well-crafted show (with epic battles, mordant wit, nudity and dragons—or at least oodles of wit)—no matter the size of the screen you watch it on, live or streaming—to bring people together to enjoy, laugh, cry, scream at, argue about, poke holes in and otherwise dissect for must-analyze parts.

And better yet, just when the Emmys needed it most, there was a romantic twist that nobody saw coming!