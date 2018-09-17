Matthew Rhys Wins First Emmy for The Americans With Touching Dedication to Keri Russell

  • By
    &

by Chris Harnick | Mon., Sep. 17, 2018 7:18 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Matthew Rhys, The Americans

The Americans star Matthew Rhys is going out with a bang—and an Emmy. Rhys won his first Emmy for playing Philip Jennings in the final season of the acclaimed FX spy drama.

This was his fourth Emmy nomination (three for The Americans, one for guesting on Girls). He was previously nominated for a Golden Globe in 2017.

Rhys was nominated with This Is Us stars Sterling K. Brown and Milo Ventimiglia, Jason Bateman for Ozark, and Westworld's Ed Harris and Jeffrey Wright.

"Parts like these come along so rarely," he said. "I will forever be in your doubt," he told series creator Joe Weisberg.

Photos

2018 Emmys Red Carpet Fashion

Rhys thanked his costar and real-life partner Keri Russell at the end of his speech.

"To the woman who truly got me this award who just stands in front of me every day and puts up with me she said, 'If you propose to me I will punch you clean in the mouth,' I don't have the word I don't have the time none of which do you justice...more to come, thank you," he said to Russell.

The Americans wrapped up its six-season run in May 2018.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ 2018 Emmys , Emmys , Entertainment , Apple News , TV , Top Stories
Latest News
Peoples Choice Awards, PCAs

2018 People's Choice Awards: Complete List of Nominations

The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story, Darren Criss, Max Greenfield

Ryan Murphy Dedicates The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story's Emmy Win to Victims of Hate Crimes

Rachel Brosnahan, 2018 Emmys, 2018 Emmy Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel Wins Best Comedy at 2018 Emmys

Megan Mullally, 2018 Emmys, 2018 Emmy Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

Megan Mullally Still Can't Wrap Her Head Around Will and Grace's Revival: "It's Just a Miracle"

Claire Foy, Matt Smith, The Crown

Claire Foy Dedicates Lead Drama Actress Emmy Win to the Next Generation of The Crown

Jonathan Van Ness, Bobby Berk, Tan France, Antoni Porowski, Karamo Brown, 2018 Emmys, 2018 Emmy Awards

Wait, Why Didn't Queer Eye's Fab Five Each Get Their Own Emmy After the Netflix Hit's 3 Big Wins?!

Darren Criss, 2018 Emmys, 2018 Emmy Awards, Winners

Darren Criss Wins His First-Ever Emmy for The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story

  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • People's Choice
  • |
  • People's Choice FAQ
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.