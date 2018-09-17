Who do we have to petition to have Chrissy Teigen in the audience at every award show?

The model and Lip Sync Battle co-host always has us cracking up and her presence at the 2018 Emmy Awards is no different. There to support her husband John Legend, a nominee for his work in NBC's Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert, Teigen is proving to be the go-to for perfect reaction shots when the moment requires it.

Case in point? Her priceless, if slightly awkward, reaction to a particularly edgy joke by the ceremony's co-host Michael Che during his monologue with Colin Jost.

After making a few jokes about Roseanne Barr and the complete implosion of her return to primetime TV, the Saturday Night Live star turned his attention to one of her former co-stars who actually managed to earn a nomination in spite of all the controversy. "By the way, congratulations to Laurie Metcalf," he said of the actress, nominated for (though ultimately losing) Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series for her work as Jackie on the ABC series. "I mean, wow. That's incredible."