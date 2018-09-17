Queer Eye has won three Emmys, can you even believe?!

Netflix's hit reboot took home the trophies for Outstanding Structured Reality Program, Outstanding Casting for a Reality Program and Outstanding Picture Editing for a Structured or Competition Reality Program at the 2018 Emmys. But guess what? The Fab Five—Karamo Brown, Bobby Berk, Jonathan Van Ness, Tan France and Antoni Porowski—won't be getting trophies of their own!

"Netflix has 'em," Antoni told E!'s Giuliana Rancic on the gold carpet on Monday night, with Bobby adding, "Producers, editors and casting won. We don't actually get one!" (Of course, they were quick to give a major "shout-out" to casting and the whole team behind the show for the big wins.)