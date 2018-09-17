EXCLUSIVE!

Wait, Why Didn't Queer Eye's Fab Five Each Get Their Own Emmy After the Netflix Hit's 3 Big Wins?!

  • By
    &

by Tierney Bricker | Mon., Sep. 17, 2018 6:52 PM

Queer Eye has won three Emmys, can you even believe?!

Netflix's hit reboot took home the trophies for Outstanding Structured Reality Program, Outstanding Casting for a Reality Program and Outstanding Picture Editing for a Structured or Competition Reality Program at the 2018 Emmys. But guess what? The Fab Five—Karamo BrownBobby BerkJonathan Van NessTan France and Antoni Porowski—won't be getting trophies of their own!

"Netflix has 'em," Antoni told E!'s Giuliana Rancic on the gold carpet on Monday night, with Bobby adding, "Producers, editors and casting won. We don't actually get one!" (Of course, they were quick to give a major "shout-out" to casting and the whole team behind the show for the big wins.)

Photos

2018 Emmys Red Carpet Fashion

Jonathan, however, has a great solution for this problem: "Maybe next year for like host or something?!" Cue quick follow-up: "They don't need to do anything and we're so grateful! We love you so much, like, oh my god!"

Speaking of love...can we talk about the Fab Five's outfits for a second? Because they all looked "shamazing!"

Jonathan Van Ness, Bobby Berk, Tan France, Antoni Porowski, Karamo Brown, 2018 Emmys, 2018 Emmy Awards

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Antoni said he was going for the "Matador, bolero" look, while Tan, our resident style expert, said he wanted to "keep it simple, but classy." Bobby also wanted simple, but "with a nice pop of color," and Jonathan went see-through, rocking some big designers, including, The Row, Prada, Chanel and Stella McCartney. 

Karamo, however, "wanted to give new designers a chance," so he went with a custom outfit by  C-E Clothier.

To hear more from the Queer Eye guys, including Jonathan's memories of working on Fashion Police with Giuliana just a few years ago, press play on the video above!

