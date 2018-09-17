The Primetime Emmy Awards red carpet calls for elegant and understated ensembles, yet some of Hollywood's biggest stars chose to be bold with their looks.

Celebrities like Emilia Clarke, Deon Cole and Connie Britton chose looks that stood out, starting conversations among viewers. Without them, quite honestly, the red carpet wouldn't be as exciting. We need those bold looks.

Case in point: Tina Fey's bold and glittering ensemble. The former Saturday Night Live regular chose a multicolored gown with sheer detailing, then paired it with a black leather waist belt. Some love it. Some don't.

Laura Dern also wore a look that struck a debate. For the event, she layered a gray silk button-down top under suede dress of the same hue and added

