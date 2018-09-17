EXCLUSIVE!

Yep, Even Emmy Nominees Get Star Struck—Just Ask Zazie Beetz

  • By
    &

by Chris Harnick | Mon., Sep. 17, 2018 5:06 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Zazie Beetz, Atlanta

Zazie Beetz is back at the Emmys, but this time the Atlanta star is a nominee herself as well.

"I feel good, I feel nervous," she told Jason Kennedy on the 2018 Emmys red carpet. "I've had a lot of different feelings this week. I'm just grateful to be here. It's such a privilege being in this room…"

Beetz is just like us, she said she tries not to get star struck, but then…"you meet people and you're like, ‘You've changed my life with your work,'" she said.

What's it like when a celebrity gets star struck? "We don't all know each other," she said. "I'm about to work on a movie with Joaquin Phoenix and I am just such a huge fan and it's just such an honor to work with him…it's like anyone else, I'm human."

Photos

2018 Emmys Red Carpet Fashion

That movie with Phoenix? It's DC Comics' new Joker origin movie. So, what can she tell us? Nothing.

"I can't," she said about giving any detail away. "I'll probably lose my job if I do."

Watch the 2018 Emmy Awards tonight at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on NBC. For complete coverage of the 2018 Emmy Awards, watch E! News Tuesday, Sept. 18 at 7 p.m.!

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ 2018 Emmys , Emmys , TV , Top Stories , Entertainment , Apple News
Latest News
Peoples Choice Awards, PCAs

2018 People's Choice Awards: Complete List of Nominations

Godless, Jeff Daniels

Jeff Daniels Dedicates 2018 Emmys Win to His Godless Horse Apollo

Bill Hader, 2018 Emmys, 2018 Emmy Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

Bill Hader Really Didn't Expect to Win the Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series Emmy for Barry

Rachel Brosnahan, 2018 Emmys, 2018 Emmy Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

Rachel Brosnahan Wins First-Ever Emmy Award for The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Alex Borstein, 2018 Emmys, 2018 Emmy Awards, Winners

Alex Borstein Had the Best Entrance to Get Her 2018 Emmy for The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Kristen Bell, Tituss Burgess, Kate McKinnon, 2018 Emmy Awards, Opening Act

2018 Emmy Awards Poke Fun at Hollywood's Diversity Issue With Star-Studded Opening Number

Taraji P. Henson

Why Taraji P. Henson Says Empire Season 5 Reminds Her of a Nike Campaign

  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • People's Choice
  • |
  • People's Choice FAQ
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.