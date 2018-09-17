The cast of The Handmaid's Tale likes to shake, shake, shake off those dramatic scenes with some Taylor Swift songs!

Star Elisabeth Moss revealed that behind-the-scenes scoop during an interview with Giuliana Rancic on E!'s Live From the Red Carpet at the 2018 Emmys on Monday evening in Los Angeles. "It's a very special project to me, that's very close to my heart," Moss said of the Hulu series. "And as hard as it is to believe, it's actually really fun to work on, it's an incredible group of people."

When asked how the cast unwinds between scenes, Moss shared, "There's a lot of Taylor Swift sing-alongs, joking around, a lot of Instagram."