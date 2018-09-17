by Tierney Bricker | Mon., Sep. 17, 2018 4:36 PM
Mrs. Maisel needs a nap, people!
"This is nuts!" Rachel Brosnahan said of being on the gold carpet at the 2018 Emmys on Monday night. "We just wrapped showing the day before yesterday, so I have no idea where I am but I'm happy to be here!"
Of course, Brosnahan is talking about The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, her hit Amazon Prime comedy that is up for 14 awards, including Outstanding Comedy Series and Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series.
The Amy Sherman-Palladino-created show has become a favorite for critics and viewers, and is a frontrunner in most of the categories it's nominated in.
It's a blast. I've never had so much fun," Brosnahan told E!'s Giuliana Rancic about taking on the role of '50s housewife-turned-stand-up-comedian Midge. "It's been challenging and fulfilling in all the right ways and I'm thrilled. People say this all the time, but we put literal blood, sweat and tears into this show, so it's been overwhelming in the most positive way to have this response to it."
Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images
While she makes telling jokes on stage look easy on the show, Brosnahan, clad in a gorgeous red Oscar de la Renta gown, admitted she "would've laughed and walked away" if anyone had told her years ago she would end up playing a comic.
"I'd never done comedy really, but I have the best teachers and the moist incredible writing and it makes it easy and fun," she said.
Though she didn't have a lot of experience in stand-up comedy before taking on the role that won her a Golden Globe, Brosnahan did have another job that will probably surprise you: She was a snowboard instructor!
"I think my certification has since expired, but I was at one point in my life, so this is a far cry," she shared.
No premiere date has been announced for season two of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel has been announced.
Don't miss E! News every weeknight at 7 p.m., only on E!
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?