Sandra Oh Gushes Over Jessica Biel on 2018 Emmys Red Carpet

by Cydney Contreras | Mon., Sep. 17, 2018 4:24 PM
Sandra Oh can't help but gush over her new friend, Jessica Biel.
On the gold carpet at the 2018 Emmy Awards, the Killing Eve star told Giuliana Rancic about how great it is to see so many friends at the awards show, even if it is for a few seconds. "It's like we get this chance to chat for like 10 or 15 seconds. I feel like it's a way that we can connect is very quick, but it's real."
And both actresses are in the running for an Emmy tonight, with Biel being nominated for her performance in The Sinner.
The roles both women played were a change from the typical work they star in, but for Sandra, she told Giuliana she welcomed the challenge and was drawn to the psychological nature of the drama series.
Rob Latour/Variety/Shutterstock
"When I read that script, immediately I felt like I understood her voice and the fact that she's taking the show which really delves into psychology all the way, unabashedly so it makes it so interesting I thought it was something I had never read before, and I knew it was special," she explained. "Again, you don't know what's going to happen with it. But I knew I wanted to be a part of it."
She was also driven by her desire to commitment to "finding something that's interesting and truthful and that I resonate with."
The Grey's Anatomy star brought her parents as her date to the awards, where Saturday Night Live stars Michael Che and Colin Jost are hosting the 70th annual awards at the Microsoft Theater at LA Live in Downtown Los Angeles, Calif.
Watch the 2018 Emmy Awards tonight at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on NBC. For complete coverage of the 2018 Emmy Awards, watch E! News Tuesday, Sept. 18 at 7 p.m.!
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?