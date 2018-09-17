Sandra Oh Gushes Over Jessica Biel on 2018 Emmys Red Carpet

Sandra Oh can't help but gush over her new friend, Jessica Biel.

On the gold carpet at the 2018 Emmy Awards, the Killing Eve star told Giuliana Rancic about how great it is to see so many friends at the awards show, even if it is for a few seconds. "It's like we get this chance to chat for like 10 or 15 seconds. I feel like it's a way that we can connect is very quick, but it's real."

And both actresses are in the running for an Emmy tonight, with Biel being nominated for her performance in The Sinner.

The roles both women played were a change from the typical work they star in, but for Sandra, she told Giuliana she welcomed the challenge and was drawn to the psychological nature of the drama series.