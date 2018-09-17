by McKenna Aiello | Mon., Sep. 17, 2018 4:27 PM
Watch out, Oprah Winfrey! There's a smooch coming your way courtesy of the one and only Leslie Jones.
Ahead of tonight's 2018 Emmys, the Saturday Night Live star caught up with E!'s Giuliana Rancic about possibly taking home her first-ever gold statuette. The comedienne is nominated for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series, and is the first to admit a win would be "so dope."
"I don't think people expect what I'm gonna do," Jones confessed. "I'm gonna run up the aisle, high-five everybody, grab Oprah and maybe dip her and kiss her. It's gonna be ugly."
It's unclear if Queen O will grace the Emmys stage with her presence this year, but there's no denying Leslie is #relatable with wanting to absorb some of Oprah's magic.
And speaking of one of the many reasons pop culture fanatics have fallen in love with Leslie since she joined SNL in 2014, it's that she too consider herself a lover of all things entertainment.
Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images
For instance, Jones told us she hopes to meet the cast of The Good Girls, as well as her favorite contestants from RuPual's Drag Race and catching up with the stars of Timeless.
Enjoy the evening, Leslie! And keep your eyes peeled for Oprah.
Watch the 2018 Emmy Awards tonight at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on NBC. For complete coverage of the 2018 Emmy Awards, watch E! News Tuesday, Sept. 18 at 7 p.m.!
