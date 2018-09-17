EXCLUSIVE!

Why Tiffany Haddish Wants to Keep Her Emmy Award in Her Bed

by Lena Grossman | Mon., Sep. 17, 2018 3:56 PM

Tiffany Haddish has big plans for her Emmy award.

The Night School star won her first Emmy last week at the 2018 Creative Arts Emmys for hosting an episode of Saturday Night Live. Haddish told E! News' Giuliana Rancic exactly where she plans on keeping her trophy: in her bed. "I'm putting it in the bed next to me so I feel like somebody's sleeping with me. I'm busy. I don't sleep with nobody," she said.

Haddish also said the main reason why she's at the Emmys tonight is to pick up her award.

The Girls Trip star stunned on the red carpet in a red, blue, green and yellow dress, which has a significant meaning for her. She asked her designers to "make a dress that represents my father's land," which is Eritrea.

Additionally, Haddish opened up about how she gets to achieve many of her dreams in Hollywood. She's not just an actress, but a comedian too. "I realized I could do a lot of different things," she said. "I could just do one thing—acting—and then I could get paid for all of those different things."

She continued, "I love beef jerky, I love dancing, I love horses, like I wanted to be a horse farmer—I mean rancher—and I figured I could just get that part in a movie and play it that way."

Photos

2018 Emmys Red Carpet Fashion

Tiffany Haddish, 2018 Emmys, 2018 Emmy Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

There is one profession, however, that holds a special place in her heart. "I fell in love with stand-up comedy that's what I loved first," she told E! News.

In her award-winning SNL monologue from November 2017, Haddish gave some advice to men in Hollywood in the wake of the #MeToo movement. "Listen fellas, if you got your thing-thing out and she got all her clothes on—you are wrong. You are in the wrong!" she advised.

Although Haddish is now officially an Emmy Award winner, there's one thing she's waiting for: her award money. She told E! News late last week, "I'm waiting for the check, you know, 'cause you know, when you win a trophy, when you're like a NASCAR driver and stuff, you get like, flowers and a check, so I'm hoping that happens. I'm waiting for that to happen."

Watch the 2018 Emmy Awards tonight at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on NBC. For complete coverage of the 2018 Emmy Awards, watch E! News Tuesday, Sept. 18 at 7 p.m.!

