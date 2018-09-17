Tiffany Haddish has big plans for her Emmy award.

The Night School star won her first Emmy last week at the 2018 Creative Arts Emmys for hosting an episode of Saturday Night Live. Haddish told E! News' Giuliana Rancic exactly where she plans on keeping her trophy: in her bed. "I'm putting it in the bed next to me so I feel like somebody's sleeping with me. I'm busy. I don't sleep with nobody," she said.

Haddish also said the main reason why she's at the Emmys tonight is to pick up her award.

The Girls Trip star stunned on the red carpet in a red, blue, green and yellow dress, which has a significant meaning for her. She asked her designers to "make a dress that represents my father's land," which is Eritrea.

Additionally, Haddish opened up about how she gets to achieve many of her dreams in Hollywood. She's not just an actress, but a comedian too. "I realized I could do a lot of different things," she said. "I could just do one thing—acting—and then I could get paid for all of those different things."

She continued, "I love beef jerky, I love dancing, I love horses, like I wanted to be a horse farmer—I mean rancher—and I figured I could just get that part in a movie and play it that way."