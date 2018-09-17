Winning big at the 70th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards includes arriving in style.

This year, celebrities did not disappoint with epic garments that look like they were made for the red carpet and its flashing lights. On the heels of New York Fashion Week, A-listers brought designers' best to the red carpet, transforming the carpet a runway of couture ensembles. They sparkle, awe and demonstrate the widely-celebrated allure of Hollywood.

Just take Issa Rae, who stunned in a pale blue Vera Wang jumpsuit with a long train. Nominated for Best Lead Actress in a Comedy Series, the creator of HBO's Insecure chose a look worthy of her spotlight. She finished her look with chandelier earrings and a diamond bracelet.