Emmys 2018 Best Dressed Celebs: Issa Rae, Kristen Bell, Scarlett Johanson and More

by Alanah Joseph | Mon., Sep. 17, 2018 3:47 PM

ESC: Issa Rae, 2018 Emmys

Broadimage/Shutterstock

Winning big at the 70th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards includes arriving in style.

This year, celebrities did not disappoint with epic garments that look like they were made for the red carpet and its flashing lights. On the heels of New York Fashion Week, A-listers brought designers' best to the red carpet, transforming the carpet a runway of couture ensembles. They sparkle, awe and demonstrate the widely-celebrated allure of Hollywood.

Just take Issa Rae, who stunned in a pale blue Vera Wang jumpsuit with a long train. Nominated for Best Lead Actress in a Comedy Series, the creator of HBO's Insecure chose a look worthy of her spotlight. She finished her look with chandelier earrings and a diamond bracelet.

Photos

Best Dressed Stars at the Emmy Awards 2018

Her co-star Yvonne Orji, as well as Scarlett Johansson, Kristen Bell and Heidi Klum followed suit with jaw-dropping looks. Check out the best dressed stars above!

Tune in to E!'s Live From the Red Carpet: The 2018 Emmy Awards today at 6 p.m. ET/3 p.m. PT. You can also catch red carpet coverage on the all-new E! Stream the Red Carpet digital show on the @enews Twitter account at 6:00 p.m. ET/ 3:00 p.m. PT. Watch the 2018 Emmy Awards tonight at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on NBC. For complete coverage of the 2018 Emmy Awards, watch E! News Tuesday, Sept. 18 at 7 p.m.!

