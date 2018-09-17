David Fisher/REX/Shutterstock
I scream, you scream, the Stranger Things kids scream for ice cream!
Three of our favorite Stranger Things stars Caleb McLaughlin, Gaten Matarazzo and Noah Schnapp took a field trip away from Hawkings, Indiana, to attend the 2018 Emmys on Monday night, where the show is nominated for Outstanding Drama Series.
And the Netflix hit's trio took some time to chat with E!'s Jason Kennedy on the gold carpet, where they were super-careful not to reveal any major spoilers about season three, something they all find super hard to do, especially considering the show doesn't return until 2019.
"[It's] so hard to keep it a secret!" Matarazzo, said of the upcoming season, "Especially when people ask really good questions that are hard to talk your way out of!"
Schnapp would only reveal that it's "set in the summer" (1985, to be exact), while McLaughlin teased a major new set for Eleven and the gang: An ice cream parlor called "Scoops Ahoy."
While the trio was enjoying ice cream on their summer break on-screen, they spent their summer IRL working on the hit drama.
But that doesn't mean the young cast doesn't try and make time to do normal things, like have sleepovers with their friends, play basketball...and still attend summer camp!
"I've been going since I was 8 years old, I go to a sleep away camp," Schnapp, said. "I went for a little but this summer, but I was also filming. It was fun!"
Fortunately, filming the show can often feel like summer camp for the young cast, with Matarazzo saying, "If there's no camaraderie on-screen, there's no camaraderie on screen, that's how it works!"
