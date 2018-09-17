Claire Foy Dedicates Lead Drama Actress Emmy Win to the Next Generation of The Crown

  • By
    &

by Lauren Piester | Mon., Sep. 17, 2018 7:33 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
ESC: 2018 Emmy Awards, Wedding Dresses, Claire Foy

VALERIE MACON/AFP/Getty Images

All hail the Queen!

Claire Foy just took home the win for Lead Actress in a Drama at the 2018 Emmys and dedicated her award to both her costar Matt Smith and to the incoming cast of the Netflix series The Crown. Olivia Colman and Tobias Menzies will replace Foy and Smith in upcoming seasons as Elizabeth and Phillip age, meaning this was Foy's last chance to score an Emmy for her incredible work on the show. 

"This wasn't supposed to happen!" she gushed as she got on stage. "I just felt so proud then of being in the company of such extraordinary performances. I know everyone's talking at the moment about women in the industry, but if that's anything to go by, bloody hell! And that's technically not swearing." 

Foy gave a shoutout to Killing Eve and fellow nominee Sandra Oh saying, "Sandra Oh, I just love ya!" and willed herself not to cry as she talked about how proud she was that The Crown will go on.

"I dedicate this to the next cast, the next generation, and I also dedicate this to Matt Smith," she said. 

Photos

2018 Emmys Red Carpet Fashion

Foy was one of three nominees honored for their final seasons of their shows. Keri Russell never won for any of The Americans' six seasons, despite being nominated three times. Tatiana Maslany was nominated three times and won in 2016 for Orphan Black

The Handmaid's Tale star Elisabeth Moss, who won last year, and Westworld's Evan Rachel Wood were also nominated. 

For complete coverage of the 2018 Emmy Awards, watch E! News Tuesday, Sept. 18 at 7 p.m.!

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ TV , Top Stories , Emmys , 2018 Emmys , Awards , Entertainment , Apple News
Latest News
Peoples Choice Awards, PCAs

2018 People's Choice Awards: Complete List of Nominations

Mandy Moore, Queer Eye Fab 5

Queer Eye's Fab 5 Mingled With Some Incredible Celebs at the 2018 Emmys

Sandra Oh, TR Knight, 2018 Emmy Awards, 2018 Emmys, Reunions

All the Reunions That Could Have Happened at the 2018 Emmy Awards

Yvette Nicole Brown, Gillian Jacobs, Joel McHale

TV Cast Reunions That Made Our Nostalgia-Loving Hearts Swell

Emmys 2018 Fashion Round-Up

Julie Chen, Big Brother

Julie Chen Reportedly Leaving The Talk After Husband Les Moonves' CBS Exit

Glenn Weiss, Jan Svendsen, 2018 Emmys, 2018 Emmy Awards, Winners

The Best Internet Reactions to the 2018 Emmys

  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • People's Choice
  • |
  • People's Choice FAQ
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.