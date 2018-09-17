Mark R. Milan/GC Images
Hailey Baldwin and Justin Bieber have taken their romance to London.
The 21-year-old model and her 24-year-old "Baby" singer beau flew overseas for Baldwin's Falcon Catwalk Show with Adidas Originals. Baldwin sat front row at the London Fashion Week show on Monday, watching as the models hit the runway. Bieber was not beside Baldwin at the show, but the couple was spotted packing on the PDA around London on Monday.
"They took a walk around London and stopped at Joe and The Juice," an eyewitness tells E! News. "They each ordered green juice, coffee and some pastries. They sat across from each other talking and laughing. They talked very closely and were smiling the entire time. They seemed so happy and in love. Justin was holding Hailey's hand across the table and kissing it. He kept leaning in and saying sweet things to her."