"When they left they held hands and walked close," the insider continues. "If Hailey ever wasn't walking close to Justin he pulled her in with a smile. She seemed to love it. Fans were coming up to them on the street and they were posing for photos and very friendly."

After getting coffee, they went shopping at Selfridges, where they were spotted kissing on the escalator and "all throughout the store."

"They couldn't keep their hands off each other and spent more time being affectionate than they did shopping," the eyewitness tells us. "They are clearly very happy together and not shy about showing it."

Cameras also spotted the couple sharing a passionate kiss while taking a walk through Hyde Park.