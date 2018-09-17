Kourtney Kardashian "Wants to Keep Seeing" Luka Sabbat

Newly single Kourtney Kardashian is having some fun.

The reality star was spotted over the weekend out and about with 20-year-old Grown-ish actor Luka Sabbat. On Friday, the two were photographed stepping out for dinner at The Nice Guy in Los Angeles. According to a source, the pair had dinner and drinks and chatted for hours. "They seemed to be really bonding and having fun," the source told E! News. "They sat in the back trying to keep a low profile, and then a few friends arrived to meet up with them. Kourtney was smiling a lot and sitting next to Luka the entire time."

They subsequently attended the grand opening of TAO Chicago nightclub on Saturday with fellow Kardashian pals, Malika Haqqand Jonathan Cheban. According to the insider, Kourtney invited Luka to come with her and "he stuck by her side the entire night."

"Kourtney was with a few other friends and the owner of TAO, but gave most of her attention to Luka," the source said. "They sat together at a VIP table and were definitely flirty. At one point, he had his hands on her and Kourtney was smiling. Kourtney looked really happy and they were both drinking together and dancing to the music."