When Carrie Underwood spoke about 2017 being "a very soul-searching year for me," she knew people would reach for the obvious. That fall. The one that saw her tripping on a stone step outside her Franklin, Tenn. estate and breaking her tumble with her face.

And it was bad. Metal plate in her wrist bad. Some 40 to 50 stitches holding together her face bad. Spending nights worrying that her famous visage may never appear the same way bad. Certainly bad enough that one could imagine it inspiring the lyrics to her new single "Cry Pretty," a track in which she sings, "I'm pretty good at keeping it together / I hold my composure, for worse or for better / So I apologize if you don't like what you see / But sometimes my emotions get the best of me."

But talking with Redbook last month, Underwood insinuated the "random freak accident" as she's called it wasn't even her toughest test of the past 12 months. "There were some personal things that happened," she shared somewhat evasively. "Life is full of ups and downs, and I might have had a few more downs than ups last year."