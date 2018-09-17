Considering Dakota Johnson starred in the Fifty Shades trilogy, many would assume she's used to seeing her co-stars topless. But in a new interview with Vogue Australia, the actress admitted she had a hard time focusing while working alongside Chris Hemsworth.

"Oh my god. It's such a distraction," she said in regards to the body of her Bad Times at the El Royale co-star. "I was like, 'Guys, you've made a huge mistake getting him to do this because everyone is going to forget everything that happened [in the film] until this point. Chris is going to come onto the screen, and his body is outrageous, it's unbelievable, like a crazy, crazy thing to look at, and his shirt's completely unbuttoned.'"

However, it looks like Johnson wasn't the only one preoccupied with Hemsworth's abs.

"No-one on set could pay attention to anything else: It was so shocking, not in a sexual way at all, just, like, scientifically, how is it possible to look like that? Crazy!" she said. "Then he would eat a bowl of Smarties and you're like: 'You're an asshole, f--k you!' I don't eat anything sweet: I eat green things for three months in order to fit into a pair of jeans. And he eats whatever the f--k he wants and looks like he was literally chiseled out of marble—it's insane."

Still, she has plenty of love for the Thor actor.

"He is really funny, sweet and wonderful and a great actor," she told the publication. "So, I'm glad you guys love him, because he's a real gem."