Penélope Cruz Is "Very Happy" for American Crime Story's People's Choice Awards Nomination

by Stephanie Wenger | Mon., Sep. 17, 2018 12:41 PM

Penélope Cruz is grateful for the recognition that her show, The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story, is getting at this year's People's Choice Awards.

The hit true crime series is up for the Bingeworthy Show of 2018 at this year's E! PCAs. Darren Criss, who played Gianna Versace murderer Andrew Cunanan on the show, also scored a solo nomination for the Drama TV Star of 2018.

"People have to vote for whatever they love the most," Cruz, who played Donatella Versace on ACS, told E! News exclusively at the Loving Pablo red carpet on Sunday. "But, we are very happy for that nomination."

The Vicky Cristina Barecelona actress looked back at her experience working with the talented ensemble cast as well as executive producer Ryan Murphy.

"This show has given us so many great moments, working with all my colleagues there. Edgar [Ramírez] and Darren, Ricky [Martin] and Ryan. It's amazing so it has given us so much already," Cruz shared.

What show can you not stopping binging? Does The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story have your PCAs vote?

Find out who takes home a trophy at this year's show when the E! People's Choice Awards air live on E! on Sunday, Nov. 11.

Watch E!'s People's Choice Awards Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018 at 9 p.m., only on E!

