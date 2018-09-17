Emily Blunt proves that "in every job that must be done, there is an element of fun."

Walt Disney Studios just released the first full-length trailer for Mary Poppins Returns (in theaters Dec. 19), featuring Blunt taking over the role Julie Andrews made famous in 1964. The footage opens with Mary descending from the clouds and visiting the grown-up Banks kids. Michael (Ben Whishaw) marvels, "You seem hardly to have aged at all." Aghast, Mary replies, "Really? One never discusses a woman's age, Michael. Would have hoped I taught you better."

Michael's sister, Jane Banks (Emily Mortimer), is just as astonished by her nanny's arrival. But as a recent widower, Michael—and more, importantly, his children—need her more than ever.

Keep an eye out for award-winning actor Lin-Manuel Miranda as Mary's friend Jack, described as "an optimistic street lamplighter who helps bring light—and life—to the streets of London." Other cast members include Pixie Davies, Joel Dawson and Nathanael Saleh and as the Banks' children; Colin Firth as Fidelity Fiduciary Bank's William Weatherall Wilkins; Angela Lansbury as the Balloon Lady; Meryl Streep as Topsy, Mary's eccentric cousin; Dick Van Dyke as Mr. Dawes, Jr., the retired chairman of the bank; and Julie Walters as the family's housemaid, Ellen.

The full-length trailer debuted on ABC's Good Morning America.