Live from Los Angeles, it's the 2018 Emmys!

Get prepared for plenty of Saturday Night Live puns as the 70th Annual Emmy Awards continues, especially with "Weekend Update" duo Colin Jost and Michael Che at the helm of tonight's main event. The comedians leaned on their SNL cast mates and plenty of other celebrities for the opening number, a tongue-in-cheek response to Hollywood's ongoing diversity issue.

Dubbed "We Solved It," Kate McKinnon, Kenan Thompson, Aidy Bryant, Tituss Burgess, Kristen Bell, Sterling K. Brown, RuPaul, Andy Samberg, Ricky Martin and John Legend jazzed hands their way through a satirical song about the entertainment industry's response to the need for diversity and inclusion both on and off the screen.

"Look at us," Ricky sang out while cha cha-ing across the stage. "We're all different in the same way. We solved it! This room is so diverse from Democrat to liberal Democrat..."

Sandra Oh, who made history as the first Asian woman to be nominated for best lead actress in a drama series, joked from her seat it's "an honor just to be Asian."