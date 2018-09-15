Charley Gallay/Getty Images for Audi
Sarah Hyland and boyfriend Wells Adams were one of several cute celebrity couples spotted at pre-2018 Emmys parties this weekend.
The 27-year-old Modern Family actress and her Bachelorette alum beau made Saturday a date night and attended Audi's bash at the La Peer Hotel in West Hollywood. Hyland wore a long sleeve, black, off-the-shoulder mini dress, bright red lipstick and glasses.
The two, who have been dating for almost a year, arrived together, holding hands, and mingled with fellow celebs and posed for pics. Hyland, with a glass of Champagne in her hand, was spotted chatting with Revenge and Salem alum Ashley Madekwe. Adams was seen talking to Rumer Willis. He and Hyland later left together, holding hands again.
Meanwhile, another fan-favorite couple, Stranger Things stars Natalia Dyer and Charlie Heaton, made it a date night at the Hollywood Reporter and SAG-AFTRA's pre-2018 Emmys bash. The 21-year-old actress sported a white and blue floral retro-style tea-length dress and black pumps at the event, which was sponsored by Douglas Elliman and Heineken and took pace at the Avra Beverly Hills Estiatorio restaurant.
Dyer and the 24-year-old actor, who play onscreen couple Nancy Wheeler and Jonathan Byers on the Netflix series, were photographed enjoying an impromptu dance in front of the press line near the entrance to the party.
Inside the bash, they were spotted hanging out at the bar with two male friends. Heaton drank Champagne and later got another drink in a wine glass, which Dyer took sips from. Later on, while Mariah Carey's "Honey" played in the background, the two sat in a booth in the center of the room, holding hands and talking. She was also seen giving him a quick kiss.
A third fan-favorite couple, married pair Nick Offerman and 2018 Emmy nominee Megan Mullally, also attended THR and SAG-AFTRA's bash. There, Mullally also hung out with fellow celebs such as Dawson's Creek alum and E! talk show hostBusy Philipps—who arrived with husband Marc Silverstein, and black-ish star and Emmy nominee Tracee Ellis Ross.
Other stars spotted at the party included Tiffany Haddish, The Handmaid's Tale star Samira Wiley, who already won an Emmy for her guest role at last week's preliminary Creative Arts Emmys, Orange Is the New Black actress Dascha Polanco, The Daily Show host Trevor Noah, fellow Emmy nominee Ricky Martin, SAG-AFTRA President and Beverly Hills, 90210 alum Gabrielle Carteris and Emmy nominee Darren Criss, who arrived with fiancée Mia Swier and wore an eclectic outfit.
Mullally, Wiley, Polanco, Ross, Carteris and a few others sat together in a booth and had a great time dancing and taking selfies. Polanco, Ross and Mullally were seen dancing and singing along to Beyoncé's "Love on Top." They later broke into a full dance party to "Work It" by Missy Elliot.
Haddish, who wore a black, one-shoulder dress, hung out with a few girlfriends and show them a sneak peek of her Emmys dress on her phone. She later hung out with Adam Pally and pal Casey Wilson, who had themselves a mini Happy Endings reunion at the party.
Wiley also attended Audi's pre-Emmys bash, where she hung out with celebs such as Insecure star and Emmy nominee Issa Rae. Wiley and her wife Lauren Morelli were also spotted dancing outside with friends. This Is Us star Milo Ventigmiglia and Westworld's Thandie Newton, both Emmy nominees, were also spotted at the Audi pre-Emmy's bash.
Wiley's Handmaid's Tale co-star Madeline Brewer also attended both parties. She turned heads in a light green asymmetrical sleeveless velvet Olivier Theyskens dress.
